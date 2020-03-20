ROCKY HILL (WFSB) – The Metropolitan District commission is warning customers after a man tried to enter a home Friday.
According to the MDC, the man was posing as a water company worker and tried to enter a home in town in the area of Tedwin Farms Road.
The MDC is urging residents, especially those home during the day to be alert for impostors.
Employees of the MDC wear clothing and drive vehicles clearly marked with the MDC logo.
Customers should secure themselves within the home while asking for identification from anyone who comes to their door. All MDC employees have photo identification badges and will gladly display them upon request. The policy is “No Identification - No Entry”.
If someone comes to the door claiming to be from the water company and you do not have a previously scheduled appointment, do not allow access to your home until calling the MDC Command Center at 860- 278-7850 and press 1 to verify their identity
If customers have any other doubts, they are encouraged to call the local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.