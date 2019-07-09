WINDSOR (WFSB) - The Metropolitan District Commission is warning residents after people posing as water company workers tried to enter a home in Windsor.
According to MDC officials, a person claiming to be from the water company attempted to enter a house in the area of Squire Road July 8.
The MDC is urging residents to be alert and to follow some tips.
MDC field employees wear clothing and drive vehicles clearly marked with the MDC logo.
The MDC encourages customers to stay secure within the home while asking for identification from anyone who comes to their door. All MDC employees have photo identification badges and will gladly display them upon request. The policy is “No Identification - No Entry”.
If someone comes to your door claiming to be from the water company and you do not have a previously scheduled appointment, do not allow access to your home until calling the MDC Command Center at 860- 278-7850 and press 1 to verify their identity.
If you have any doubt about the individual’s identity or motives, or authenticity of their credentials, do not allow them entry into your home and call the police.
