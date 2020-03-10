NORWICH, CT (WFSB) -- Drivers delivering for “Meals on Wheels” are taking extra precautions these days to check on their health and overall welfare following the threat of COVID-19.
On average, Meals on Wheels delivers 2,000 meals a day throughout eastern Connecticut, heating up fresh, hot meals at nearby facilities like the local senior center.
However, it’s that extra care and concern that drivers are also providing people.
Lucas Johnson, the ambassador for Thames Valley Council for Community Action, was out delivering meals on Tuesday, making sure clients like Laura Sullivan and others are aware of COVID-19 and are in good health.
“Having someone come out and be concerned, that’s a really good thing they’re doing,” Sullivan said.
“I’m also a gatekeeper in the sense where I can see them in their homes in their circumstances and I have to keep an eye on them,” Johnson said.
Meals are prepared at Thames Valley Council for Community Action kitchen in Bozrah, then are heated up an hour before delivery, as volunteers sanitize containers prior to going out the door.
“Making sure that we’re wearing gloves when we enter somebody’s home, and also looking at the individual making sure that they’re okay,” said Eugene Theroux, director of nutrition services.
There are 2,000 people throughout the system, which covers all of eastern Connecticut.
If a Meals on Wheels recipient is ill, drivers and volunteers notify supervisors who will get them the proper care.
