(WFSB) - Official weather watchers across the country, and in Connecticut, are considered "trained spotters" to measure snowfall totals.
However, there is a way people can report their own totals to organizations such as the National Weather Service, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and even Channel 3.
The methodology is a bit more involved than simply using a yardstick.
The NWS out of Boston shared a six-step guide of how to take accurate and timely snowfall measurements.
- Supplies: Grab a ruler or yardstick, a 24 inch by 24 inch white board, and a flag.
- Find an open area away from tall objects, but sheltered from the wind.
- Set up before the snow starts. Put the board out and mark it with the flag.
- Record the snow total to the nearest tenth of an inch. Wipe the board off after measuring. Measure once daily at the same time. After measuring, place the board on top of the snow.
- Measure as soon as the snow stops to avoid lower totals due to melting, settling and drifting.
- Report it to weather.gov or to Channel 3 at weather3@wfsb.com
"Remember, before the snow begins today be sure to clear off a spot for measuring," the NOAA said.
The National Weather Service typically posts the totals it garners on its website here.
