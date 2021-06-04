MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- If you’re planning to have a barbeque this summer, you might end up spending more for your meal.
Meat prices are on the rise across the country, including here in Connecticut, and a ransomware attack might cause them to continue to rise.
“They’re rising quickly, vastly and they’ve been doing it for a couple months pretty steadily,” said David Sargis, owner of Meadow Meats in Middletown.
He’s been in the meat business for 15 years, and said the last time he saw prices this high was in 2008.
“That’s about the only thing that even remotely, in my experience, compares to this,” he said.
Meat prices usually go up in the summer months because of cookouts, and chicken prices decline.
Now Sargis says everything is up.
“Boneless chicken breast was, maybe three months ago, was costing $1.20 on the wholesale market. Now, it cost about $2.70,” he said.
There are a few theories for what’s causing the rise in prices.
“People say it’s partly because plants were operating at some sort of diminished capacity this whole time, but then as the restrictions lift, the restaurants start to come back, institutional kitchens start to come back, so demand kind of goes through the roof,” Sargis said.
Also, major beef and pork producer JBS USA was hit with a cyberattack last week, causing shutdowns at a some of their plants.
“That’s only a week old that event, so I’m sure there’s going to be a ripple effect. We don’t know what it’s going to mean yet,” Sargis added.
As for when prices could come back down, that’s up in the air.
Meat market owners say it might not be until after the 4th of July.
