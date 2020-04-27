BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) – There’s a growing concern about the supply of meat, and now even a large company is sounding the alarming.
Tyson Foods took out an ad in the New York Times on Sunday saying the nation’s supply chain is broken.
Other major meat companies are forced to close down packing plants because of COVID-19 outbreaks.
The problem is the meat supply chain relies so heavily on just a few of the major packing plants.
Consumers in Connecticut aren’t feeling those impacts just yet, but the concern is that we will, and it could be potentially soon.
The profit margins are small at every step of the supply chain, from the farmers to the packing plants and then the grocery stores, so the system is set up for efficiency; slaughter the animals, pack the meat, and get it to the consumers as quick as possible.
So, when there’s suddenly a problem, there’s no surplus of meat to draw from and because it’s happening at the packing plants, it’s likely to have impacts on both ends of the chain.
“Our supply chain is very fragile, and this is just another disruption in the supply chain,” said Don Tuller, Connecticut Farm Bureau. “Hopefully there won’t be a noticeable shortage, but I think there’s going to be.”
Grocery stores say they are not yet having supply issues, but experts say that could happen soon, which would mean higher prices for meat.
Local grocers are sending different messages to consumers.
LaBonne's Market has stopped advertising available meat products at its four southern Connecticut locations, but larger chains say they aren't seeing a shortage yet.
Stop & Shop sent out a statement saying, "We remain in close contact with our suppliers to ensure we have product coming to our stores each day. While we have been working through a small number of plant closures, none of our suppliers have been closed for a significant period of time."
“I couldn’t tell you for certain how it’s going to play out, but yeah, if there’s less of a supply there’s a good chance you could see the price go up,” said Dana White, a registered dietitian.
It’s also impacting farmers, they can’t suddenly stop what they’re doing, but with no place to send their meat for packing, meat and milk are going to waste.
"You can't furlough cows and say, 'don't make milk today,'" Tuller said.
The meat packing companies are working to get their facilities up and running as soon as possible, but meat packed for consumer needs to be done under federal inspection, so as long as they are shut down, farmers are left with few alternatives.
One problem for farmers is slaughter machines are only a certain size, so they can't just wait and let animals get bigger.
