HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A mechanic was seriously injured after police said a car fell from a lift at a garage in Hartford on Sunday.
Police said the incident took place at a dealership/auto garage at 147 Franklin Ave. in Hartford on Sunday afternoon.
A mechanic who was working below suffered life-threatening when a car fell from a lift.
Police are investigating. OSHA and the DMV have been advised of the incident, according to police.
