WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) - Passengers on board a flight out of Bradley Airport had a bit of an issue getting to their destination.
The CAA says that a plane, American Eagle flight 6037, on its way to Philadelphia Saturday afternoon experienced a mechanical issue and had to make its way back to Bradley.
The plane made it back to Bradley safely around 1:45 p.m.
"Our maintenance team is currently inspecting the aircraft. We are working to get our customers to PHL as soon as possible," American Airlines said in a statement.
The issue with the plane did not impact any additional flight operations at Bradley Airport.
