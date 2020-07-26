CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A popular local hockey rink won't be allowing anyone on their ice any time soon.
The CT Hockey League announced Sunday that the Champions Skating Center on Progress Drive i Cromwell experienced a catastrophic mechanical issue and, as a result, will not be holding any hockey games until further notice.
All games that were slated to be held at the Cromwell rink will be rescheduled to other rinks starting tomorrow.
Further details surrounding the incident weren't immediately available.
Stay with Ch. 3 on air, online, and in our app for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.