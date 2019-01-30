OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) -- The deep freeze will not only chill you to the bone if you’re exposed outside, but it could happen to your vehicle too.
When it comes to the bitter cold, experts say the first thing to ensure a good start is to have a good working battery, and clean battery terminals, as deep cold temps play havoc with car batteries.
For anyone who doesn’t know how old their battery is, there’s an easy way to check -- After you open the hood, look at the battery. Most of them have dates on them.
The mechanics at All Pro-Automotive in Old Lyme have plenty of advice for drivers out in the deep freeze.
When it comes to the cost of new batteries, mechanic Jeff Graybill said “if it’s a higher end luxury car, those batteries may require an ‘AMG’ battery, which is actually twice the cost of regular battery, however the batteries have to maintain the different modules keep the memory of the car alive.”
In subzero temperatures, cars need special care, like a good healthy battery, a 50/50 mix of antifreeze in the radiator, and winter windshield fluid.
A higher water ratio of antifreeze could do damage in the cold.
“It very well could freeze. Cracked radiator tanks, blown hoses, or worse yet hurt the block,” said mechanic Jeff Maynard.
Warming the car up first on cold mornings doesn’t really benefit the engine as much as it might the driver.
“It’s a waste of energy, it costs money out of your wallet, and it’s not good for the atmosphere,” Maynard said.
Speaking of the atmosphere, colder air is denser, which is why tires lose pressure.
Drivers should also check windshield washer fluid, but do not add direct water to it.
Finally, if you don’t have a garage, try to keep the vehicle away from the windy cold.
AAA also has several reminders for drivers:
Freezing rain and ice may challenge drivers even before they attempt to leave home. AAA recommends drivers take action before icing conditions begin.
• Protect vehicle: if possible park car inside garage or under a cover like a carport.
• Dry and lubricate surfaces: wipe down and dry weather strips and surfaces around doors and windows. Apply a lubricant (WD40, cooking spray and even Vaseline work well) to the weather stripping to prevent freezing.
• Windshield wipers: pull wipers away from your windshield to prevent them from freezing to the windshield.
• Use the right windshield washer solvent: make sure windshield washer solvent is the correct type for winter. Summer rated solvents will freeze and can cause cracking and serious damage to the washer reservoir.
AAA offer tips after icing conditions affect vehicles:
• Ice coated windshield/windows: NEVER pour hot water on windshield or windows, this can cause the glass to break. Use vehicle defrosters to melt ice for easier removal. Don’t use windshield wipers to remove ice – this will damage the blades.
• Frozen windows: do not continue to push the power window buttons if the window is frozen, it can damage the mechanics inside the door and can also cause the window to break.
• Frozen locks: never use water to thaw frozen locks, instead use commercial deicing products or heat the key and lock with a hair dryer. A lighter can also be used to heat the key.
• Frozen windshield wipers: If windshield wipers are frozen to the windshield, use the heater and defroster to melt the ice before turning the windshield wipers on. When you arrive at your destination remember to pull the windshield wipers away from the windshield to prevent refreezing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.