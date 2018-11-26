VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- On Monday, Congressman Joe Courtney presented medals to the family of a man who served in the U.S. Army for nearly 10 years.
Courtney presented the family of the late Korean War Veteran William Beaulieu, of Vernon, with medals, including a Purple Heart medal.
Beaulieu served in the U.S. Army between 1946 and 1953.
The medals presented included Good Conduct Medal, WWII Victory Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal w/1 Silver Service Star, United Nations Service Medal, Sharpshooter Badge w/Carbine Bar, Marksman Badge w/Rifle Bar.
