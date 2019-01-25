SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A crash in the median of Interstate 84 in Southington snarled the morning commute on both sides of the highway.
According to the Department of Transportation, crash happened between exits 31 and 30.
The left lane is closed on the westbound side and the right lane is closed on the eastbound side.
The crash was reported around 8:50 a.m. on Friday.
There's no word on a cause for the crash or injuries.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
