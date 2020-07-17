HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined the cause of death for a baby that tested positive for COVID-19 in Connecticut as SIDS.
The 6 1/2 week old baby died in March.
Authorities believed it was the youngest coronavirus-related death in our state.
The Chief Medical Examiner says the death has been certified as Sudden Unexpected Death in Infancy (SIDS).
The infant did test positive for coronavirus.
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. James Gill says the reason for the baby’s sudden death was unsafe sleep in a bassinette with soft bedding.
In the report he added infants may die from unexplained causes like SIDS or from compromised sleep conditions.
The baby was transported to St. Francis Hospital back in March and many tests were conducted.
Questions and concerns surfaced as soon as Governor Lamont announced the newborn’s death 3 months ago.
Questions linger whether a newborn baby from CT died from COVID-19
At the time, health officials emphasized a final cause of death was not issued.
The baby’s lung tissue was sent to the CDC for more testing and they confirmed the COVID-19 infection.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says there’s limited information on how coronavirus affects infants.
Governor Lamont's office declined to comment.
