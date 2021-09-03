WOODBURY (WFSB) – The death of a Connecticut State Police sergeant who was swept away by flood waters in Woodbury has been ruled an accident.

Sgt. Brian Mohl died on Thursday after he got stuck in flooding early in the morning on Wednesday.

His body was escorted to the Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home in Woodbury on Friday afternoon.

Early Thursday morning, state police said they received a call around 3:30 a.m. from Mohl, who said his cruiser was taking on water near Jack's Bridge in Woodbury.

When search crews arrived, they found Mohl’s cruiser, but he was not inside.

The found him hours later and rushed him to Yale New Haven Hospital via LIFE STAR.

He was later pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said Mohl died from blunt trauma to the torso.

Tributes have been pouring all over social media since the news hit on Thursday.

Sergeant Mohl joined the State Police Training Academy on Nov. 25, 1994, and graduated on June 1, 1995, with the 105th Training Troop.

He was assigned to Troop A in Southbury and transferred to Troop L in Litchfield after being promoted to Sergeant in May 2000.

State police said funeral arrangements are still being made.