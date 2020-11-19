FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- Holiday shopping will certainly be different this year, as many will opt to log online instead of braving the stores and holiday crowds.
However, if you do choose to shop in person, there are a few things to remember to help keep you safe.
Nurse Nancy DuPont, the director of epidemiology at UConn Health, said it’s critical to follow the health guidelines.
“The only way that people are going to get sick is to have the virus enter your body. The way the virus can enter your body is through your eyes, nose or mouth,” DuPont said.
Which is why she says masks are so important.
“Masks are very, very helpful and very effective, but as we all know, there are different types of masks, people wear their mask differently. You are really relying on other people to behave as they are supposed to,” she said.
For those wearing a cloth mask, make sure it has two layers of fabrics. Also, be sure to wash it after your shopping trip.
When asked about doubling up and wearing two of them, DuPont said “It could be added protection. It can also offer protection for the mask underneath, if you’re planning to discard the mask on the outside that may have some contamination it may protect the one on the inside.”
It’s also important to keep your distance in stores, even if your face is covered. The more distance, the better.
Plus, wash your hands frequently.
“I recommend you have your own personal bottle of hand sanitizer that you can keep in your purse or pocket or your car, and it’s very important because as we know everyone is touching all these objects and it’s not really the most efficient way to transmit the virus but it certainly can be a risk,” DuPont said.
When asked how often you should be sanitizing your hands in the store, Dupont said frequently.
“I would say after you handle any hardware, door handles, anything like that, the hangers, etc., and just make sure that you’re able to keep them away from your face prior to washing your hands with the hand sanitizer,” she added.
For those who have young children or babies, it’s best to leave them at home.
Also, have a plan, and avoid going when it’s too crowded.
“Know where you want to go, what stores you want to go into. What you may want to purchase in the store, so you spend a limited amount of time around the general public. Just go in, get what you want, check out and leave,” DuPont said.
There are even mobile apps, like Google and Apple Pay, that allow for contactless payments.
“Be reasonable, and make sure they are accountable to themselves for the correct protective equipment and be aware of their surroundings,” DuPont said.
