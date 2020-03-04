NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A large police presence closed a road in North Haven on Wednesday morning.
Police shut down Sackett Point Road near Maple Avenue Wednesday morning because of a medical issue. A large police presence was reported in the area.
About an hour later, the road reopened.
No further details were released.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.