PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) -- A Connecticut medical marijuana company explained its process of making marijuana into vape cartridges.
CT Pharmaceutical Solutions, known as CTPharma, located in Portland, grows 60 varieties of medical marijuana for all the dispensaries in the state.
CTPharma representative, Kim Provera showed Channel 3 the process of how marijuana goes from bud to vape.
"Once we have a concentrated form, its pure form, we put it into cartridges,” said Provera. “We use a filling machine to make sure each one is filled to the same level."
CTPharma extracts the oils from the buds to make a concentrate, then the liquid is injected into small cartridges.
"We do our very best to run our company like a pharmaceutical company,” said CTPharma representative, Ryan Picard.
Samples are then sent to a New Britain lab for testing as Connecticut requires third party testing for all medical marijuana.
Most people using medical marijuana are vaping, and Connecticut’s program is one of the most regulated in the country.
Joe Zavaleta at Altasci Labs where the testing is done said medical marijuana is held to strict standards.
"If people go to the black market, they are really rolling the dice,” said Zavaleta. “Because they don't know where it was produced and no quality control standards."
Bootleg products can cause injury as vapes may have been tainted with chemicals, such as Vitamin E Acetate, which is a solvent used to cut cannabis. Likewise, hydrogen cyanide, used to harden metals, has also been found in bootleg vape products.
After testing, medical marijuana is sold in dispensaries. Willowbrook Wellness in Meriden is a very secure environment.
"This is medicine,” explained Pharmacist Mary Morgan. "Everything in our product is on the label. Most products are 100 cannabis."
Marijuana is often prescribed to treat stress, pain, and anxiety.
