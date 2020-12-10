(WFSB) -- As infections surge, so does the call for more healthcare volunteers in our state.
The numbers are going in the wrong direction.
What’s worse, extra healthcare workers are hard to come by as the coronavirus rages in the U.S., a somber reality shared by the governor last month.
“Last time around we could bring nurses and specialist elsewhere, there is no elsewhere right now,” Gov. Ned Lamont previously said.
As the cases rise, a nurse in her 70s is answering the call for service.
“I haven’t really retired,” said Dr. Stephanie Paulmeno.
While Paulmeno is a nurse, she can’t work on a COVID unit.
At 73, she’s far from the battlefront, but is in the background doing contact tracing for the Greenwich Medical Reserve Corps.
The Medical Reserve Corps, or MRC, is a national program designed to help communities during emergencies and disasters.
All 23 MRC units in the state are overseen by the Connecticut Department of Public Health.
“Right now, I’ve cleared a whole bunch of cases so I’m expecting a whole bunch of new cases to be coming on. We know the numbers are rising,” Paulmeno said.
As the cases rise, a vaccine is on the way, which means MRC units will need more hands on deck.
The Uncas Medical Reserve Corps said it is looking for people to help with things like check-ins and controlling traffic flow.
“We’re going to need vaccinators, medical assistance to help with the administration of the vaccine. We’re going to need people in monitoring after you get the vaccine,” said Sara Darlagiannis, of Uncas Medical Reserve Corps.
As the call for volunteers grows urgent, Paulmeno laments over the country’s alarming reality.
“I can’t believe the condition we’re in here,” Paulmeno said.
She has even put out a call for other nurses to help stop the spread of misinformation about COVID-19.
To help the Medical Reserve Corps, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.