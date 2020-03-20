ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - Medical supplies across the country are in high demand and short supply in the fight against the coronavirus.
Health care professionals and elected officials said ventilators, swabs and protective equipment are desperately needed.
Friday, EMTs and ambulance crews can stop at places like the Essex Fire House to pick up extra face masks. The masks are expired, but officials said any mask is better than no mask.
"Our motto is a mask is better than no mask at all, but we want to make sure that when we're done with this crisis that we really take a good look and that we always maintain our supplies," said Chief Michael Spera, Old Saybrook police. "Our public safety professionals need, we need critical supplies at critical times. Public safety must always be mission ready."
Gov. Ned Lamont said on Thursday that the state is also low on the critical medical supplies of gloves and gowns.
Lamont called that a concern because the state has yet to see a peak in COVID-19 cases.
Plans are in the works to get more supplies.
President Donald Trump said he put in orders with manufacturers for ventilators.
In the meantime, masks like the ones being handed out to crews in Essex will hold some crews over.
"Earlier we sent the governor a letter from the CT Emergency manager association asking him to do things only a governor can do," Spera said. "One of those things was request N-95 masks for our first responder community."
Health care professionals are just waiting for those masks to arrive.
Supplies are not the only thing on which the state is low.
The state is also in serious need for more nurses.
Lamont called on retired nurses to re-enter the workforce to help the state get through the outbreak.
