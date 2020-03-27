WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- A Waterbury medical training school has been donating their supplies so those on the front lines of this pandemic can stay safe.
Jamie Mirabilio, president of the Academy of Medical Training is calling it a donation challenge, looking to other businesses that have medial supplies to get the boxes out of the closets and give them to those who will use them now.
“I’ve donated over $3,000 worth of supplies,” she said.
In fact, she’s been delivering personal protective equipment all week, like N95 masks, regular masks, donated goggles, a case of coveralls, and a lot of gloves.
She’s been giving the supplies to hospitals, medical clinics, in-home caregivers and even other local businesses dealing with the public.
“Most of the people are complete strangers that have seen my posts on Facebook, and it's incredible that people are responding to it and we are able to help as much as we can,” Mirabilio said.
The Academy of Medical Training is located in Waterbury and they have a Torrington location, and since they’ve gone to online classes only, their supplies aren’t needed right now.
That’s why she decided to donate everything from both schools.
“Being a nurse, you never forget that you have to care for people and put everyone else first,” she said, adding that she’s asking other businesses to do the same. “You're not doing any business right now, you have all this stuff. If you're a nail salon or a spa owner, you have tons of masks, you might have protective gowns face shields.”
She added that we need to protect those who are protecting us.
She's even ordering more supplies so she can continue to give, and plans to deliver next week.
