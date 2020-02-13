BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Supporters of a local breeder who was charged with animal cruelty are expected to pack a meeting in Bloomfield on Thursday night.
Star Mountain Kennel owner Margaret Boisture was charged on Tuesday.
A public meeting where her charges are expected to be addressed is set for 6 p.m.
Boisture was charged with animal cruelty and operating a kennel with a revoked or suspended license.
Those who live near her exclusively spoke to Channel 3 on Wednesday night. They said something needs to change and claimed to police that the dogs were often left outside in freezing cold temperatures overnight.
"You can’t have dogs stacked up and urinating on each other and barking all night," said Shannon Cercone of Bloomfield. "That’s a problem. It’s horrifying, it has been pretty horrifying for all of us."
According to a search warrant, police found soiled bedding and caged dogs that were not properly vaccinated inside Boisture's facility.
Read the full search warrant here.
Boisture is fighting back by suing the town.
Support groups have also been coming to her defense on social media.
Thursday's meeting is set to happen at the Alvin and Beatrice Wood Human Services facility.
