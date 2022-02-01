WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford high schools could be changing mascots.
The Board of Education is meeting Tuesday night to discuss the possible change.
The board will vote on the use of “Chieftain” and “Warrior” nicknames for the two high schools.
This is an issue that was first brought up in 2015.
In March of 2015 the West Hartford Board of Education voted to allow Conard and Hall High School to keep their Chieftain and Warrior nicknames, but they had to stop using all Native American imagery, like mascots.
Officials say the reason this issue is back on the table is partly because of a change in a Connecticut law.
In June of 2021 the state legislature passed an act stating that no municipality will be paid a grant from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund if a school uses nicknames or mascots deemed offensive.
West Hartford schools currently receive $28,000 from that fund.
The Board of Education Chair says this about more than the money.
“We are talking more than funding here. We are talking principality. And so this is not about monetary gain this is about principles and views and thoughts in that regard,” said Lorna Thomas-Farquharson, the Board of Education Chair.
The meeting started at town hall at 7 p.m.
