PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) – Parents in Putnam concerned about a recent bullying incident get the facts on Wednesday night about how the school and the district handle these unsettling cases.
A recent threat to harm students made on social media by an elementary student has parents in Putnam concerned that enough isn’t being done.
A PTO meeting is taking place to discuss the issues.
One issue the district is facing is what they can say and do publicly about a bullying case outside of the school. On the other side, parents who hear about the threat then don’t have any information about what’s being done to safeguard their child.
Putnam Elementary School parents are raising their concerns after the threat made over the weekend by a student to kill other students.
The student also sent pictures of a switchblade along with the threat, targeting classmates attending a party.
One parent wrote on Facebook, “They all know this kid to have anger issues and are clearly afraid of him.”
The school district says Putnam Police investigated but found no credible threat.
School Superintendent Daniel Sullivan said as soon as they learned of the incident, they took action.
“There are laws that determined nexus of school and really determine when schools should take action regarding behaviors that occur outside of school, be it on social media or otherwise and at times, it’s really not a school matter,” Sullivan said.
The school district readily provides bullying forms to parents.
Channel 3 learned the student was expelled from the school. Sullivan said that going forward, they will send parents text alerts to check their e-mails so there’s no miscommunication.
