BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Homeowners in one Bristol neighborhood are hoping to stop a proposed apartment complex.
There’s an informational meeting on Thursday night at the Manross Library before the Zoning Commission will consider a zone change for the project.
Many don’t believe the complex fits in their neighborhood, but the Bristol mayor says this is part of bigger changes the city faces and it’s time for residents to say what they want to see happen.
“We are in the process of change, every community is changing,” said Mayor Ellen Zoppo Sassu.
A developer is hoping to transport Bristol properties into apartments, but the neighbors are hoping to stop him.
“If they want to build single family houses or nice town houses, that’d be great. That would actually help the area, because this is one of the nicest areas in Bristol,” said William Forbes.
The Zoning Commission will begin considering a zoning change on Monday to allow the plans.
But first, the informational meeting will be held for the public.
“We want to make sure that every resident is aware of the meetings that are happening, have the opportunity to look at the plans on the line and come and comment,” Zoppo Sassu said.
Developer Joseph Naples has only provided limited details about what he wants to do. Channel 3 reached out to Naples on Thursday, but did not get a comment.
Before Naples can more forward with the project, he needs the Zoning Commission to change the zoning for three lots on Redstone Hill Road.
Currently, they can only be used for single-family units.
Zoppo Sassu says most of the city’s homes were built before 1960. Since then, things have changed and so has demand.
“There was no ESPN, there were no manufacturing components, Lake Compounce wasn’t half of what it is today,” Zoppo Sassu said.
Zoppo Sassu said Naples wants to build luxury apartments, but neighbors don’t want that.
“I don’t care if, you know, houses go in there and stuff like that, but I’m just afraid that with an apartment building, it’s just too much,” said Christina Rogers.
Even if the zoning change is approved after Monday’s hearing, Naples will still need multiple permits before any project can proceed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.