MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Big changes could be in store for the state’s largest mall.
The owners of the Connecticut Post Mall want to build 300 luxury apartments on site, but first it needs to get a zoning change.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Board is holding a public hearing on Tuesday night. While the mall’s owners say they need to redevelop the property, Milford’s mayor isn’t sure this is the best option.
There are fewer people flocking to malls and shopping at brick and mortar businesses due to the coronavirus.
“We used to love going to the mall, but everything going on, it just seems much of an inconvenience, especially when I can order something online, which is unfortunate because we do like to buy local,” said Annmay Arsenault.
The owners of Milford’s Connecticut Post Mall are looking to invest and redevelop a portion of the shopping destination right off I-95, with a plan calling for building 300 luxury apartments in the area of the old Sears Auto Part Store.
“They’re doing whatever they can to make more money. It would be a really bad idea to put apartments there, it’s not a quiet area. No one wants to see apartments over there,” said Justin Klein.
While some in town aren’t so sure, Texas-based Centennial Real Estate, the owner of the mall, says it’s simple. With a shift in consumer habits, if malls don’t change and evolve, they’re in danger of disappearing.
In fact, in its pitch to the city, it cites a 20 percent drop in visitors over the last five years, adding that since 2017, more than 25 tenants have left.
So, the idea is to add apartments, turning it into a live work, play, and dining destination. The owners estimate the proposed rental community would bring in more than $1.2 million in the new tax revenue each year, in addition to what the mall already generates.
“This would change the zoning regulations so that they would be put, multi-family units, all along the whole sector. It would turn that entire section really into a co-op city, or have that potential,” said Mayor Ben Blake of Milford.
Milford Mayor Ben Blake agrees with the mall looking to reinvent itself, but feels that many apartments doesn’t fit into the city’s plan. He claims it would change the balance between Milford’s commercial and residential areas.
“We’ve been approached by the biotech industry, for example, to incorporate some labs into the mall. There’s a bunch of ideas that our economic development team we’ve brought to the mall, we think there are a lot of opportunities out there,” Blake said.
The Planning and Zoning public hearing starts at 7 p.m.
