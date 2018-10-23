ELLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Just two weeks until Election Day and the people in Ellington have a controversial issue to vote on their ballot.
Residents will be voting on whether the town’s football field should be converted to artificial turf.
There has been a lot of debate about cost and safety.
On Tuesday night at the high school, the final question and answer session was held.
At times it grew a bit heated.
This has been a debate that has been going on for years and people have definite opinions about why an artificial turf field is either very good or very bad for the town.
People made their voices heard tonight but at the end of the day, it will all come down to Election Day, when Ellington voters finally say yes or no to the project.
The opinions on both sides flew as a referendum for the upcoming election was discussed.
A sample ballot showing the question of whether the town should appropriate $2,625,000 for artificial turf and lighting installation.
At the end of the question and answer session, people were left as divided as when they came in.
Detractors saying artificial turf is a waste of money since it will ultimately need to be replaced over time, perhaps as early as 10 or 15 years or even less.
“We need to stick with common sense things, stick with the grass, play on the grass, we’ve had it for hundreds of years. It just does not make sense it not a win for the town it a loss,” said Matt Mullin.
But others arguing that natural grass gets soggy and takes away from important play time for multiple sports.
“I think we would get much more usage out of a turf field, rain, snow, whatever the weather type would be you can get out there for practice and of course it’s going to be utilized by not just the football team, but girls’ soccer, boys’ soccer, lacrosse,” said Peggy Giotsas.
There were also many other things discussed like whether or not artificial turf is dangerous.
The federal government has yet to release a comprehensive and complete study definitively stating whether crumb rubber is carcinogenic or not. There has been a study in the works for the past two years.
Meantime supporters say if the study does show that, they can use other artificial materials like cork, sand or a variety of other materials.
