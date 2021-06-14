ORANGE, CT (WFSB) – There are strong allegations of bullying, racism, and harassment by some students against other students at a local high school.
On Monday night, some of the victims and their families are expected to speak out at a public comment session during a Board of Education meeting.
The meeting is set to start at 6:30 p.m. at Amity Middle School and the Board of Education is expected to get quite and earful.
Public comments will include students sharing what they say are recent personal experiences of extreme bullying, inappropriate handling of racist incidents, and what they are calling inappropriate curricular decisions at Amity High School.
Students say there will even be video evidence of screen grabs of social media bullying among students.
A concerned parent who is attending the meeting says there needs to be immediate action to address what he calls corrosive culture in the schools.
“I think what has become clear to a lot of parents of Amity students these last couple of months is how corrosive and toxic the culture in the school is, especially for students of color, but frankly as a parent of white kids, that it concerns me too,” said Matt McDermott, a parent.
Channel 3 reached out to the school district for comment about the allegations, but they said they were preparing for a finance committee meeting and were not able to respond.
