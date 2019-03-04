MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A meeting went for hours in Middletown on Monday night on whether a local soup kitchen should be allowed to move.
It was expected to go through the night and not end until early Tuesday morning.
City leaders and homeowners discussed the issue.
Ray Rogala has lived on the streets for the last four years and during the winter he does everything he can to escape the cold.
“You can’t do nothing until the warming center opens you just have to find warm places to stay,” said Rogala.
But one thing Rogala doesn’t worry about much is where he can find his next meal.
He visits the St. Vincent de Paul soup kitchen regularly.
“I can eat every day at lunchtime and they give me a sandwich for supper every night,” Rogala said.
St. Vincent de Paul leaders are concerned about the charities survival.
They say their current space on Main Street in Middletown is too small and doesn’t offer parking or handicap access.
Finding a new location isn’t easy because they can’t move far away.
“We need to stay in the neighborhood because the people that we serve are the people who live in that neighborhood for the most part,” said Ron Krom of St. Vincent de Paul.
Former St. Vincent de Paul executive director Ron Krom thought he’d found the perfect new home located less than 300 away, the former Green Streets Art Center.
City leaders proposed selling the building to the charity for a dollar and it looked like the project was a done deal but now the plan is facing fire.
“This is a travesty and has nothing to do with the economic development of the city when you are giving away such a valuable property for nothing,” said Jeff Hush, of Middletown Green Community Center.
Jeff Hush founded the Middletown Green Community Center and believes the city would be better served giving the Green Street location to his charity, which he says helps kids.
Most who spoke at Monday’s meeting support St. Vincent de Paul’s proposed move, but some agreed with Hush, and a few argued city leaders should consult more neighbors before making a decision.
