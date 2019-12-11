KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A formerly controversial mascot might make a comeback at one local high school.
Killingly’s Board of Education will consider whether to reinstate a Native American themes mascot during a meeting on Wednesday night.
The Board of Education is expecting a large crowd at the meeting. Not only will families be there, but so will Native American tribes.
The question surrounding the mascot is whether it’s tradition or offensive.
The debate over the mascot has been ongoing in Killingly.
In October, the Board of Education approved replacing the mascot Redmen with Red Hawks.
Then in November, newly-elected candidates vowed to bring back the former mascot. It’s a move not commonly seen in an era with schools rapidly removing Native American-based mascots and symbols.
This decision is also dividing the town.
“A decision was made. I think it’s just time to move on,” said Jan Blanchette.
Some supporters of the former mascot say it’s respectful and countered arguments made by area Native American tribes.
“They basically desecrated their land to build casinos and gamble and raise all sorts of millions of dollars and money. So, for them to come in and say we’re bad because we have this mascot, to me, doesn’t make a lot of sense,” said Jason Kirkconnell.
Meanwhile, Killingly’s football team braces for the state championship this weekend.
Channel 3 reached out to the superintendent, but hasn’t heard back.
Only one board member responded, but declined to comment.
The meeting starts at 7 p.m.
