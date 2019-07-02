WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) -- A meeting is being held Tuesday evening regarding a chemical spill that leaked into the Farmington River last month.
The public is invited to attend the meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Windsor Town Hall, after firefighting foam spilled into the river as a result from a leak at Bradley International Airport.
Immediately following the spill, state environmental officials warned fishermen to not take fish from certain parts of the river due to contamination concerns.
Environmental experts said the chemicals take a long time to break down and can get absorbed in the soil.
The meeting is expected to address the status of the river and the plans for additional cleanup.
Lawmakers have said they are looking to regulate that foam, which contains what they call "forever chemicals."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.