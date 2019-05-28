BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A community fed up with bear encounters are looking for answers.
The rise of the black bear population has really affected the western part of the state.
Burlington held a meeting on Tuesday where some are reigniting calls for a bear hunt.
There were many stories of bear encounters.
Many of them involved the killing of livestock and pets.
In fact, the reason this meeting was called was because of the dog that was killed last week.
“We come face to face with them, they come up to our door, many times, they look at you, you talk to them and they leave,” said Gary Duquette.
For years Gary Duquette has tried to live peacefully with bears in his backyard.
A week ago, that peace was shattered.
“We did everything in our power to avoid this for years,” Duquette said.
A mother bear protecting her cubs killed Duquette’s dachshund, Rusty. He says no one knew the bears were around when he let his dog out.
“The bear was behind the tree, the dog came out, she wanted to protect her cubs and killed the dog,” Duquette said.
Police say the bear then became aggressive with them and killed it.
“It was a perfect storm. Lost the dog, lost the bear, bummed out about both things,” Duquette said.
People throughout Burlington could relate to Duquette’s traumatic episode and residents filled town hall, sharing their stories of run-ins with black bears.
“There’s very little negative consequence to them spending time in neighborhoods,” said Paul Rego.
Paul Rego is a wildlife biologist for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
He says the bear population in Connecticut is at 800 and could rise by 10 percent each year because there are no natural predators.
“We could easily double the density of bears in the areas where we are right now,” Rego said.
Since nature can’t control the population, DEEP has endorsed hunting bears.
Other than Rhode Island, Connecticut is the only state without a bear season.
Even bear lovers feel maybe it’s time to consider it.
“I tend to lean more towards, let’s leave the bears alone and hopefully they leave us alone, but maybe that’s not the right thought to have,” said Erin Jensen.
“We have to reduce the population. That’s the only way to stop some of these encounters and that’s the best way to allow a season on it,” Duquette said.
If bear hunting were to begin, DEEP says some of the money brought it from the permits would go right back into wildlife preservation.
