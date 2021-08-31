ROCKY HILL (WFSB) - The mayor of one Connecticut town is reaching out to the public after a shocking broad daylight car jacking took place this weekend.
And a similar crime took place less than 20 miles away the day before.
Friday afternoon the Bishops Corner post office in West Hartford was busy - but incredibly that didn’t stop four men from committing a car jacking broad daylight.
Police say the victim was standing next to the driver’s side door of her car when one of the criminals walked up to her, said he had a gun, demanded cash, and then stole her car.
A shockingly similar crime took place the very next day.
This past Saturday afternoon a woman was sitting in her car outside Mozzicato’s bakery in Rocky Hill when police say four or five men got out of a black Volkswagen SUV.
One of the criminals told the victim he had a gun and pulled her out of the car - he then also demanded she hand over her cell phone before taking off in her vehicle. Fortunately both victims are ok but people who live in these communities are getting fed up.
"It’s not something that we typically we see obviously. It’s a little disheartening. A little scary," Avery Spaulding of West Hartford said. "But nothing shocks me anymore unfortunately that has been going on for a year and a half."
Tuesday's meeting will take place at 6 p.m. at Elm Ridge Park - and a local state representative will also attend the forum because unfortunately we have seen a rise in these kinds of crimes across Connecticut.
