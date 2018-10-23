PROSPECT, CT (WFSB) - Millions of people bought tickets last week for the Mega Millions and Powerball, but no one won the big prizes.
Now the jackpots for both games are even bigger.
The $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize would be the largest in U.S. history. The drawing is at 11 p.m. on Tuesday.
“You have historical data right, so we have historical data from the perspective of the best we can get," said Gretchen Corbin, CEO, GA Lottery. "So the largest jackpot being last Friday, where were those sales and then where was a large Tuesday sale of the Mega Millions and we look at those. We think that it will be a strong jackpot as we are looking at projected sales."
Channel 3 spoke with a mathematician last week who said a person has a better chance of getting struck by lightning, but more of a chance than getting hit by lightning twice.
While many people have their sights set on the $1.6 billion Mega Millions prize, Powerball ballooned to $620 million.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Prospect Smoke Shop on Waterbury Road in Prospect.
However, no one has claimed the jackpot.
The drawing for the ticket was on Oct. 20. Its numbers were 16-54-57-62-69 PB-23 PP-2.
It will expire on April 18, 2019.
The Powerball jackpot is the 5th largest in the game's history. Its next drawing is Wednesday.
A couple who won a $266 million Mega Millions jackpot had some advice for whoever wins it.
“My advice is to just take your time," said Jacki and Gil Cisneros, lottery winners. "It’s going to seem like everything is an urgent matter. People are going to come at you with advice and wanting to do business with you or coming up with the next genius idea and you don’t have to jump at that.”
Total Connecticut Mega Millions sales reached nearly $22 million.
The total prizes, however, were a little more than $4.6 million.
