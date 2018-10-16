Players of the Connecticut Lottery could win more than $1 billion!
This week, players have a chance to win an estimated $667 million Mega Millions jackpot with a cash lump sum option of $380 million on Tuesday night.
The winning numbers were 69, 45, 61, 3, 49 and Mega Ball was 9.
In addition to that, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is estimated at $345 million, with a cash lump sum option of $199 million, CT Lottery said in a press release on Monday.
Connecticut Lottery officials said the $667 million Mega Millions estimated jackpot is the fourth and the largest in the game's history. The last time the Mega Millions jackpot was hit was over the summer in California.
Combined, the prizes total $1.012 billion.
“The overall odds of winning a Mega Millions prize are 1 in 24.0. Odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 303 million,” the Connecticut Lottery said.
The Powerball jackpot was last hit on Aug. 11 in New York. The overall odds of winning a Powerball prize are 1 in 24.9. Odds of winning the jackpot are approximately 1 in 292 million, according to CT Lottery.
"It only takes one ticket to win. When jackpots reach hundreds of millions of dollars, we encourage people to use their 'GameSense,' or common sense, when playing," said CT Lottery's President and CEO, Gregory Smith. "It is important for consumers to use good judgement and to remember to 'play for fun, not to make money,' and 'know the odds’.”
