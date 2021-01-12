(WFSB) -- The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots combined have grown to over $1 billion, after no jackpot winners in the past week.
The current combined jackpot total for Mega Millions and Powerball is $1.175 billion.
Mega Millions, which has another drawing Tuesday night, has a jackpot of $625 million.
Last Friday's winning numbers were 3-6-16-18-58 and 11.
The estimated annuity for Mega Millions is $615 million, and the estimated lump sum $451.8 million.
Powerball's estimated jackpot is up to $550 million, and the next drawing will be held Wednesday, January 13.
The estimated annuity for Powerball is $550 million, and the estimated lump sum $411.4 million.
The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing were: 14-26-38-45-46, Powerball: 13, Power Play: 2
According to Connecticut Lottery, this is the highest-combined jackpot total for Mega Millions and Powerball since October 2018, when it was $1.5 billion.
This is also the "second time in history both games have simultaneously had jackpots larger than $500 million, since October 2018 when it was $1.537 billion," CT Lottery said.
