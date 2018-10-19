ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- You know what they say, “you can’t win if you don’t play!”
The Mega Millions jackpot now stands at a record-breaking $1 billion.
It’s the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, and it's the second-largest lottery jackpot ever in the U.S.
The prize is so big because there hasn't been a winner since July 24.
The next drawing will be at 11 p.m. on Friday night.
Will you buy a ticket? Click here to vote in our poll.
On Friday, Channel 3 talked to a mathematician from the University of Hartford to see how to increase our odds.
“You are more likely to get hit by lightning. That’s happened around 1 and 1.1 million. Your're less likely to get struck by lighting twice. So it’s somewhere in between getting struck by lighting once and twice," said Assistant Professor David Miller.
Miller said when you are playing Mega Millions, you are picking five numbers out of 70, and the red ball you choose a number out of 25.
There’s 302 million different possibilities.
He said try to avoid picking numbers other might so you don’t have to split the winnings.
“Picking your birthday as long as you have a unique birthday, but I ready somewhere that Sept. 9 is the most popular birthday. So if that’s your birthday don’t pick that one," Miller said.
The Mega Millions isn’t the only big price that could be yours this weekend.
The Powerball jackpot now stands at $430 million.
That drawing will be on Saturday night.
