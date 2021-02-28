WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford Healthcare is set to open its second mass vaccination site in the last two weeks, this time at the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford.
The site will open just as CT residents 55 and older, educators, and childcare workers will be allowed to sign up to get vaccinated.
Vaccines will administered starting at 9 Monday morning.
Just last week, Hartford Healthcare opened a mega vaccination site at Liberty Square, and the healthcare provider isn't quite finished yet.
Hartford Healthcare plans on opening two more mass vaccination sites on March 8 at Foxwood Resort Casino and Sacred Heart University.
A mass vaccination will open the following day at the Xfinity Theater in Hartford.
Under the governor's age-based vaccination plan, more and more people will be allowed to get vaccinated in the next one to two months, and even more are expected to be vaccinated starting in May as the 16 to 34 age group will be allowed to sign up to get their COVID vaccines.
To find the nearest vaccination site run by Hartford Healthcare, you can click or tap here for more information.
