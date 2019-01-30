Courtesy: CrazyForCrust.com https://www.crazyforcrust.com/peanut-butter-football-dip/
Ingredients:
- ¼ cup butter (softened)
- 4 oz. cream cheese (softened)
- 1 cup peanut butter
- ½ tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 ½ cups powdered sugar
- Mini chocolate chips
- White icing for the laces
Directions:
- Mix butter, cream cheese, peanut butter until mixed
- Mix in vanilla
- Add powdered sugar ½ cup at a time until combined
- Pour mixture onto plate and form into shape of a football
- Cover using mini chocolate chips
- Use icing to pipe on laces
- Chill until ready to serve
- Serve with pretzels or snack of your choosing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.