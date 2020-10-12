BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – A member of the Bristol Central High School community has tested positive for COVID-19.
The district said they were notified on Sunday about the positive case and the affected person has been instructed to quarantine for 14 days.
The last day the person was in school was Oct. 9.
There have been no other reports of students or staff members experiencing illnesses.
Anyone who was considered a close contact to the affected person was contacted by the school or a local health official.
