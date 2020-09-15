COLCHESTER, CT (WFSB) -- A member of the Colchester elementary school community has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.
As soon as the district was made aware of the confirmed diagnosis, officials alerted the Chatham Health District.
It is unclear at this time if it is a student or faculty member who tested positive.
Officials said they have reached out to those who have come in contact with the individual who tested positive.
The district will remain open, and students will continue to be taught in cohorts, officials said.
