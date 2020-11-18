HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Another member of Gov. Ned Lamont’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
A test returned on Wednesday showed that a member of Lamont’s security team is positive for coronavirus.
The security team member has gone into self-isolation, Lamont’s chief of staff said.
The governor remains in self-quarantine at his private home following the exposure of a member of his senior staff last week.
RELATED: State officials self isolating after member of governor's senior staff tests positive for COVID
Max Reiss, the Director of Communication for Lamont, identified himself as the person who tested positive Friday night.
The governor’s office says there are no other positive test results to report.
