HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A member of Governor Ned Lamont’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
Paul Mounds, chief of staff for the Office of the Governor, announced on Monday that the staff member was in the office as recently as Wednesday, December, 23, but had only brief interaction with Lamont from an appropriate social distance while wearing a mask.
Lamont will not be self-quarantining, according to Mounds.
The twice-weekly testing continues for Lamont and his staff and there are no additional positive test results within the administration.
“This is another sign that the virus continues to spread across our state, and we all must keep our guard up,” Mounds said. “We all must limit gatherings, wash our hands, keep a distance, and most importantly, keep wearing our face coverings. We have limited the number of staff working in the office, encouraging telework across our departments with the goal of minimizing contact among individuals, and that will continue to be how our office operates moving forward.”
The identity of the staff member was not released.
