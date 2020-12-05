(WFSB) - A member of Governor Ned Lamont's staff is self isolating after testing positive for SARS CoV-2.
Chief of Staff Paul Mounds made the announcement Saturday night.
He says that the employee, who has not been identified, was last in the governor's proximity on Thursday.
However, the staff member was not in close contact with Gov. Lamont, so the governor will not need to quarantine.
The staff member is experiencing mild symptoms and is currently self isolating.
In a statement, Mounds said:
“We have implemented further protocols to limit contact with the governor, but this is yet another reminder that the virus is spreading across our state and the across the country. We all must continue to keep our guard up by wearing masks, avoiding gatherings, and taking necessary precautions like washing our hands regularly. Our administration, as we have demonstrated already, will take this case seriously and abide by the guidelines.”
Gov. Lamont is feeling well and will remain at his private residence through the weekend.
The governor does not have any scheduled appearances during that timeframe.
Contact tracing is currently underway and the governor will continue to undergo scheduled testing within the coming days.
Those that were in close contact with that staff member that tested positive will self quarantine.
