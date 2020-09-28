WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A member of Hall High School, who is also part of the football team, has tested positive for COVID-19.
West Hartford Public Schools was notified on Sunday that person tested positive but did not say if they were a student or staff member.
The individual was last in attendance at the school on Sept. 18. The district said the person also participated in football practices last week.
All players and staff who had close contact with the individual who tested positive are being quarantined for 14 days.
Hall High School undergoes cleaning and disinfecting each night to ensure safety of all students and staff.
The West Hartford/Bloomfield Health District has completed tracing procedures to identify students and staff who should quarantine due to the possible exposure.
