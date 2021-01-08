HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A member of Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz’s staff has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Friday, Chief of Staff Adam Joseph said the member of the staff tested positive on Friday after taking a test on Thursday.
This is the first known case of the coronavirus within Bysiewicz’s office.
The person who tested positive has not exhibited any symptoms and is at home in quarantine for 14 days. The staff member was in close contact with Bysiewicz, so she will work remotely and self-isolate.
Bysiewicz did test negative on Thursday.
“Since the start of the pandemic, we have taken steps to limit the number of staff working in the office and have encouraged staff members to telework. But this is another reminder that we all must continue to take precautions to defeat the spread of COVID-19. It’s critical that we continue to wear a mask, wash our hands, watch our distance, and get vaccinated when eligible. Our office will continue to follow all public health guidelines and protocols,” said Joseph.
Twice-weekly testing will continue within the office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.