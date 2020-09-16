WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Wethersfield Public Schools superintendent confirms a case of coronavirus within the school district.
Superintendent Michael Emmett said a member of the Silas Deane Middle School tested positive for the virus.
In a letter sent to parents, Emmett said the person was in the school on Friday, September 11.
Anyone who was considered to be within close contact of this person was contacted or will be contacted by the school or local health officials.
Since Wednesday was a full remote learning day, all of the buildings, including Silas Deane Middle School, were cleaned and disinfected.
There have been no other reports of other students or staff experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
All Wethersfield Public Schools will be open on Thursday.
