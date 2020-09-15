WINDSOR LOCKS, CT (WFSB) -- A member of the Windsor Locks Public Schools community is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.
District leaders sent a letter to parents saying the individual was last at Windsor Locks High School on Sept. 8.
Anyone who has been in close contact with the person has been contacted.
Officials said they have not received any other reports of students or staff members feeling ill or experiencing symptoms resembling those of coronavirus.
“Staff and students exhibiting any of the above symptoms, or feeling ill, should call their medical provider to report their symptoms and ask about testing prior to seeking in-person care at a clinic, physician’s office, or hospital,” the letter said.
It also outlined some reminders for folks when it comes to coronavirus, including:
- Wash your hands frequently, but especially after using the restroom and before preparing or consuming food. Using soap and hot water, wash for about 20 seconds. Be sure to also wash your fingertips. When soap and water are not available use hand sanitizer.
- Avoid coughing or sneezing into your hands or in the air. Always try to cough or sneeze into a tissue, then throw the tissue away. If you don’t have a tissue, cough/sneeze inside the elbow of your arm.
- As much as you can, avoid touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.
- Wear a face covering (mask) whenever there is a likelihood that you or your family members will be in the presence of others.
- Maintain social distancing (at least 6 feet) between yourself and others when outside of your home.
District leaders also outlined some symptoms that people should monitor if they experience them, including:
- Temperature (100° Fahrenheit or higher)
- Chills or shaking chills
- Uncontrolled new cough (not due to other known cause, such as chronic cough)
- Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
- New loss of taste or smell
