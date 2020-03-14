NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Officials at Yale University have confirmed a positive case of COVID-19.
The university released the information in a letter on Saturday, saying a member of the Yale University community tested positive for the virus on a preliminary test.
The letter went on to say that another community member and a household contact are also undergoing diagnostic evaluation, and are awaiting test results.
All three patients are being cared for at Yale New Haven Hospital.
“As you can imagine, this is a difficult time for these individuals and their families. If you are aware of these individuals, I urge you to respect their privacy and allow them to rest and recover. Now more than ever, we need to treat one another with care, understanding, and respect,” Dr. Paul Genecin, director of Yale Health said in the letter.
As of Friday evening, there were 12 confirmed cases in the state, according to officials. New numbers hadn’t been released as of Saturday afternoon.
