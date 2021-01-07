(WFSB) – Members of Congress are talking about what to do with Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol.
Connecticut’s delegation wants to know how security failed and allowed an invasion of the U.S. Capitol, but the all Democratic delegation also says President Donald Trump shouldn’t be allowed to finish out his term.
“We can’t let these terrorists win,” said Senator Chris Murphy.
Connecticut lawmakers say Congress has to make sure the storming of the Capitol doesn’t undermine American democracy.
Some members of the delegations were in the Chambers when rioters breached the Capitol.
Rep. Jim Himes says police ordered him to grab a gas mask and stay down in case there was gunfire.
“A woman was killed, probably twenty yards from where I was, the most sensitive spot in our democracy was invaded,” Himes said.
Now lawmakers want answers on how security failed. Both Rep. Rosa DeLauro and Murphy hold key seats on their Chambers’ Appropriations Committees. They both want investigation into lack of timely response by the Capitol Police, National Guard, and other agencies.
“Why are we spending $700 billion on the military every year if the military can’t effectively stop the United States Capitol from attack,” Murphy said.
Connecticut’s delegation also wants an end to Trump’s term, set to expire in just 13 days. They support impeachment or invoking the 25th Amendment to strip Trump’s power.
“He doesn’t have access to Facebook, to Twitter, or to Instagram, but he still has the nuclear codes. That’s insane,” Himes said.
“He reflects a real danger to our democracy and the American people,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal.
They also realize the need for the nation to move on, hoping Americans will buy into the peaceful transfer of power to Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. They say that includes making sure everyone feels heard by Congress.
“We ought to listen to people of diverse views,” Blumenthal.
They also want anyone who invaded the Capitol to face consequences.
“If you were part of an insurrection against the United States, you don’t get back on board, you go to jail,” Himes.
Connecticut lawmakers are confident Biden can bring the nation together, but it will take time.
“It’s not going to happen overnight, because the seeds of discord have been planted for some time and the distrust,” Rep. John Larson said.
There was also an agreement that one way to bring the country together is to defeat the coronavirus and end the pandemic. Beyond that, addressing economic inequality will also help, they said.
