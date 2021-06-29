HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Members of the Hartford Police Union have brought forth a “no confidence” vote in Chief Jason Thody.
The vote comes following a number of issues that were brought to the attention of the police union, according to a letter that was sent out to its members.
The letter said members were reportedly forced to work long hours with no breaks, and were denied valuable time off per the union contract.
Additionally, the union said members seniority benefits were eliminated, which is earned during the course of their career.
The union also said the chief issued “unfair discipline to officers based on political pressure,” and failed to address concerns regarding the Police Accountability Bill.
“This vote of no confidence was a mechanism for our members to voice their concerns and frustrations with the Chief,” the letter said.
In response to the vote, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement saying “I have full confidence in Chief Thody, and I am grateful for his steady, strong leadership. Chief Thody has been a strong advocate for the men and women of the Hartford police department, including advocating for an unprecedented increase in compensation for officers, and under his leadership our police have continued to rise to every challenge with professionalism, effectiveness and skill. Chief Thody has also held the department and our officers to a high standard, and has been committed to accountability, not just in word but in action – and that’s the kind of chief I want. This is a time in which we have asked an awful lot of the men and women of the Hartford Police Department, and I understand their frustration and their fatigue, and I’m incredibly grateful for their work. I know that the Chief will continue to listen to their concerns and their feedback, and do the difficult work of making the difficult choices that are the burden of leadership.”
There were 241 members who supported the vote of no confidence in Chief Thody, and 39 who did not support it. The union said 110 members did not vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.